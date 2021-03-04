USM nationally recognized for its online bachelor’s degree program for veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi earned a top 50 spot in the U.S. News & World Report ranking schools with the best online bachelor’s degree program for veterans.
According to the organization, the report recognizes schools that help veterans reduce the cost of school.
“The university has just gone a long way to make it accessible and to adapt to the interests and needs of military students,” said Jeff Hammond, director of Military Student Affairs at USM.
Last fall, Hammond says 1,723 military students enrolled in USM’s online program. Not only do these students juggle academic responsibilities, some juggle military duties as well.
“These guys and gals are serving our country and they work hard, they train hard, they deploy hard and they don’t have a lot of time,” Hammond said. “But, they want to pursue and make themselves better, pursue an education and we adapt here to accommodate them.”
This isn’t the first time Southern Miss is being recognized for its military efforts.
“Military Times, we’re ranked ninth in the country and Victory Media recently named us as a Gold Status University,” Hammond said.
To connect with the USM Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, click here or call 601-264-4629.
