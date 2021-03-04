Reeves fills vacant bench seats in 2nd, 13th circuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Second and 13th circuit court districts will welcome new judges for the upcoming terms
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that he had appointed Matt Sullivan to the Place One Seat in the 13th district, which covers Covington, Jasper, Simpson and Smith counties.
Sullivan had served as the 13th Circuit Court’s district attorney since 2016.
His appointment fills the vacancy that came open when long-time Judge Eddie H. Bowen passed away in early February.
Bowen, 71, of Raleigh, had served since his appointment in 2010 by then-Gov. Haley Barbour.
With Sullivan moving onto the bench, Reeves appointed 13th Circuit Court assistant district attorney Chris Hennis as the new district attorney.
Reeves also filled a vacancy in the Second District, appointing private attorney Randi Mueller to the bench.
Mueller replaces Roger Clark, who retired at the end of November last year after nearly 16 years serving as judge.
The Second District covers Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties.
