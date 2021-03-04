Pedestrian killed overnight Wednesday in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in Jones County during the overnight hours Wednesday.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened on U.S. Highway 11 North between Laurel and Sandersville.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.
MHP is in charge of investigating the incident.
Other emergency services that responded to the incident are listed below:
- Sandersville Fire & Rescue
- Powers Fire & Rescue
- Rustin Fire & Rescue
- EMServ Ambulance Service
- Jones County Coroner’s Office
- Sandersville Police Department
