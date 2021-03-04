Oak Grove’s historic run ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The sudden conclusion to a long, arduous journey makes for a hard pill to swallow.
It was the Oak Grove Warriors’ turn to digest the end to their season in Wednesday’s 64-51 loss to Starkville.
Thought they trailed 19-18 at halftime, the two-time defending state champion Yellowjackets used an 11-0 run to break open the game in the second half.
Jay Barnes led Oak Grove with 20 points. The senior one of seven who leave their mark on a basketball program which made its first appearance in the class 6A semifinals.
“I told them this part of the job is never easy,” said Oak Grove head coach LaRon Brumfield. “You never know what you’re going to say. They know I love ‘em. I said I know it hurts right now but before you know it we’ll be at their weddings, we’ll be Godfathers to their children, we’ll be watching them coach one day. And I told them just keep working hard like they have in their life like they have for this Oak Grove basketball program. They’ve done an amazing job. They don’t have anything to hang their heads about. And they just have to keep plugging and they’ll be successful in life.”
