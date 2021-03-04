Oak Grove’s historic run ends in Jackson

“I told them this part of the job is never easy,” said Oak Grove head coach LaRon Brumfield. “You never know what you’re going to say. They know I love ‘em. I said I know it hurts right now but before you know it we’ll be at their weddings, we’ll be Godfathers to their children, we’ll be watching them coach one day. And I told them just keep working hard like they have in their life like they have for this Oak Grove basketball program. They’ve done an amazing job. They don’t have anything to hang their heads about. And they just have to keep plugging and they’ll be successful in life.”