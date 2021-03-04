No. 2 MSU cuffs USM, 4-1, at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi limited the nation’s second-ranked college baseball team to four runs Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.
Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, USM managed just three more baserunners in nine innings than what Mississippi State University’ sent across home plate.
Four MSU pitchers combined to check the Golden Eagles on three hits and strike out 20 USM batters as the Bulldogs took a 4-1 victory.
The 20 strikeouts set a USM record for a single game, surpassing the previous high of 19 against the University of Mississippi that had stood for nearly 31 years.
All told, USM managed just seven baserunners. IN addition to a double and two singles, the Golden Eagles reached on three walks and an error.
Over the final six innings, USM managed just one hit and a total of four baserunners. None got beyond first.
State (6-2) picked up nine hits and five walks off six Golden Eagles’ pitchers, but stranded nine baserunners, including seven in scoring position. The Bulldogs left runners at second base and third base in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings.
Four, inning-ending double plays also helped the Golden Eagles stay within striking distance.
But Bulldog pitching never let USM (4-4) back in the game, as State topped the Golden Eagles for a third consecutive meeting, dating to the 2019 season.
The Bulldogs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning off USM starter Drew Boyd (1-1).
MSU second baseman Scotty Dubrule reached on fielding error by USM second baseman Will McGillis. Dubrule moved to third base on a single to center field by right fielder Tanner Allen and scored on a single by catcher Logan Tanner.
USM tied the game 1-1 in the third inning against State starter Houston Harding (1-1)
USM catcher Blake Johnson led off with a double into the left-field corner, the first hit of the game off Harding. Shortstop Dustin Dickerson dropped a single into shallow left field that State left fielder Brad Cumbest bobbled, allowing Johnson to score.
State wasted no time breaking the tie. Cumbest tripled into the right-center-field gap, then scored on Rowdey Jordan’s sacrifice fly to right field to put the Bulldogs back in front.
State never would trail again.
State tacked on two runs in the fifth inning against Boyd, knocking him from the game.
Dubrule reached on an infield single, stole second, went to third on a throwing error by Johnson and then scored on single to right field by Allen for a 3-2 State lead.
After a Boyd wild pitch moved Allen to second base, Tanner drove in his second run of the game with a groundball single through the hole into left field.
Boyd (1-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked one, struck out two.
Harding (1-1) allowed one run on two hits over five innings. He walked one, struck out a career-high nine.
Cumbest, who also plays tight end for the Bulldogs’ football team, finished with a double and triple before being pulled for a pinch runner in the seventh inning.
Dubrule, Allen, and Tanner also had two hits apiece.
First baseman Christopher Sargent had USM’s other hit, a single with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Michael Wein walked twice.
USM, which has dropped its last two games, will remain on the road, heading to Jacksonville, Ala., to take on Jacksonville State University (4-4). First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.