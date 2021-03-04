479 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Miss. Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 296,000.
MSDH reported 479 COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 296,154 cases and 6,764 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,093 COVID-19 cases and 644 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,497 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,250 cases, 138 deaths
- Jasper: 2,138 cases, 45 deaths
- Jones: 8,005 cases, 147 deaths
- Lamar: 5,909 cases, 80 deaths
- Marion: 2,527 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,222 cases, 35 deaths
- Wayne: 2,545 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 278,162 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,472,673 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
