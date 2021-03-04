5 men arrested in Forrest County drug bust

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities arrested five men on drug charges in Forrest County Tuesday, seizing weapons, THC edibles, marijuana and methamphetamine.
Members of the Metro Narcotics Task Force, Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies and Hattiesburg police arrested the men on Ruger Road.
Police said 21-year-old Cameron Ceruti, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with an enhancement for possession of a firearm.
Michael Overstreet, 31, of Petal, was charged with two counts of a controlled substance.
Police charged 29-year-old Dietrich Jackson, of Petal, 18-year-old Doule Martin, of Purvis, and 18-year-old Chris Kelly, of Purvis, with possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities also seized $1,270 during the investigation.
The suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
