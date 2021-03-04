Hattiesburg man killed in Jefferson Davis County crash

By WDAM Staff | March 4, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 3:28 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died after crashing into a tree in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on MS Highway 42 near Washington Trail Road at 11:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Suburban was travelling east on MS Highway 42 when it left the roadway off the left shoulder and hit a tree.

The driver, 23-year-old Reagan Grubb, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to MHP Sgt. Travis Luck.

MHP is investigating the crash.

