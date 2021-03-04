Hattiesburg man killed in Jefferson Davis County crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died after crashing into a tree in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday night.
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on MS Highway 42 near Washington Trail Road at 11:30 p.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Suburban was travelling east on MS Highway 42 when it left the roadway off the left shoulder and hit a tree.
The driver, 23-year-old Reagan Grubb, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to MHP Sgt. Travis Luck.
MHP is investigating the crash.
