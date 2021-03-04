Hattiesburg lifts business restrictions, extends mask mandate

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While Gov. Tate Reeves has lifted coronavirus restrictions across the state, local leaders can still create their own guidelines as needed.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed a new mandate for the city incorporating some of the governor’s changes but keeping a mask mandate.
“We always let our orders go a day longer than the governor’s so we can kind of see what he is going to do and follow him where we can,” Barker said. “But at the same time, the governor gives flexibility and state law gives flexibility for communities to adopt more restrictive orders if need be.”
Barker said he consulted with local medical professionals and case numbers before making the decision.
“Immediately, first calls went to Forrest General, Merit Health Wesley and Hattiesburg Clinic, and the unanimous consensus was that we have to keep masks on,” Barker said. “And we know that while we are waiting for a vaccine to be widely available, the one thing that will work is when people wear a mask and wear it correctly.”
The local order does lift business restrictions, allowing them to return to full capacity and normal hours of operation. Barker said the city also heard input from local business owners.
“Letting things open up, increasing hours of operation, increasing capacities, those are all acceptable things if people will continue to wear masks,” Barker said. “I think it’s a very acceptable trade-off from the business owners we’ve spoken with in the city. They believe that as well. But, ultimately, it’s how do we maintain some measure of safety that protects the vulnerable, prevents overrun of our healthcare system and continues to prioritize public health as we wait for this pandemic to get over with.”
Hattiesburg’s mask mandate is now in effect and will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
The governor said during his press conference on Tuesday that masks are still recommended across the state and are still required in schools.
