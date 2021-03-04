Hattiesburg lifts business restrictions, extends mask mandate

“Letting things open up, increasing hours of operation, increasing capacities, those are all acceptable things if people will continue to wear masks,” Barker said. “I think it’s a very acceptable trade-off from the business owners we’ve spoken with in the city. They believe that as well. But, ultimately, it’s how do we maintain some measure of safety that protects the vulnerable, prevents overrun of our healthcare system and continues to prioritize public health as we wait for this pandemic to get over with.”