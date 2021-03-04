Former Bay Springs clerk sentenced for embezzling city funds

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Bay Springs city administrator has been sentenced to prison for federal crimes dealing with embezzlement of city funds.
According to the State Auditor Shad White, former Bay Spring City Clerk Randy James, 56, was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison, followed by three years of probation, Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel.
James pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering and making false statements on a federal tax return before Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Oct. 7, 2020.
In 2017 and 2018, James was employed by the City of Bay Springs as City Clerk and had control over select financial aspects of the city.
During his time as city clerk, James embezzled more than $300,000 from Bay Springs between August 2017 and April 2018 by creating fake invoices from fictional companies for the costs of false services there were never approved by the city.
James redirected city funds by obtaining checks from the City of Bay Springs, cashing the checks at a local bank and wrote those checks overseas to international scammers in hopes to win money in a lottery scheme.
Prosecutors said he also made false statements on his personal 2018 Federal Income Tax Return by under-reporting receipts by $193,331.
A demand letter was recently issued by the State Auditor’s Office to James for $325,562 that included the amount of his embezzlement, plus interest and investigative costs.
James agreed to pay a total of $420,562 in restitution in his plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
James was ordered to pay $265,561.84 in restitution to the Office of the Mississippi State Auditor on behalf of the City of Bay Springs, $95,000 in restitution to the IRS and $60,000 in restitution to RLI Surety, which was the bonding surety company for the City of Bay Springs, along with paying $30,200 in fines and special assessments.
Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca commended the federal, state and local law enforcement’s teamwork in the case.
The State Auditor’s Office and IRS – Criminal Investigation investigated the case and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris.
