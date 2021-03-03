Petal welcomes new football coach Allen Glenn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take long for Petal High School to find its new skipper.
Allen Glenn introduced as Petal’s new football coach and Associate Athletic Director on Monday at Panther Stadium.
Glenn comes from Amory High School, where he led those Panthers to a 37-24 record in five seasons - including a 9-2 mark, region title and third-round playoff appearance in 2020.
He replaces Marcus Boyles, who retired in January after nine seasons as the Panthers’ coach.
“Just knowing that it’s the number one school district in the state of Mississippi, that’s a huge perk,” Glenn said. “The opportunity to move my family here and, two, just the football program here itself. It’s been a winner for a long, long time. Coach [Bobby] Hall, a mentor of mine, says sometimes numbers tell the story. The numbers that have been done here in Petal as far as the winning tradition, that obviously drew me here.”
Glenn played for Bobby Hall at Amory before attending Northwest Mississippi Community College. He and Southern Miss coach Will Hall helped lead the Panthers to the 1998 state championship.
While Glenn takes over Petal’s Associate AD duties, softball coach Wendy Hogue will serve as Director of Athletics.
