LIST: Masks requirements still in effect in these places

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the state’s mask mandate Tuesday, replacing most of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions with recommendations.
But some places in the Pine Belt continue to require masks:
- Hattiesburg’s mask mandate for all customers and employees of businesses will remain in effect.
- Lamar County still requires masks for county-owned buildings.
- Jones College and its centers in Clarke, Greene, Jasper and Wayne County will continue to follow the previously established COVID-19 guidelines, including required mask-wearing.
- South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel still requires visitors to wear masks when entering.
Masks are also required in school buildings and on school campuses when social distancing is not possible.
Several big retailers and pharmacies such as Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens and Best Buy will also continue to require masks for customers and employees.
Jones County, Laurel and Covington County officials have confirmed that no mask mandates are in effect for their counties and municipalities.
