Lady Tornadoes advance to first state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Since Sherri Cooley joined the Lady Tornadoes two years ago, the girls basketball program has done nothing but reach new heights.
After leading Laurel to its first semifinal appearance in 2020, “Cooley & the Gang” are headed to the school’s first state championship.
The Lady Tornadoes overwhelmed Neshoba Central 65-52 on Tuesday to advance to Friday’s class 5A state title. Laurel battles Holmes County Central at 5 p.m.
“I think it’s so exciting,” Cooley said. “The community, they’re all so excited about girls basketball right now. In the past, it was normally boys basketball. So what we’re doing, we’re trying to bring the girls basketball program up to the level of the boys and I think we’re doing that.”
A major piece to Laurel’s success this season has been Petal transfer Mackenzie Thomas, who scored 19 points in Tuesday’s win. Thomas and fellow senior Zoey Cooley have both signed scholarships with Jones College.
Though she just joined the Lady Tornadoes this year, Thomas said she developed chemistry with her new teammates almost immediately.
“This is my first time being on a team where it’s just love,” Thomas said. “We’re not jealous of each other, we can play with each other. It feels like we’ve been together forever.”
