Hattiesburg falls in 5A semifinals

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Tigers did everything they could to keep their “Cinderella story” alive but time ran out and the proverbial clock struck midnight.
Lake Cormorant withstood Hattiesburg 56-51 in Tuesday’s class 5A semifinal battle.
The Gators, who upset Jackson Callaway in overtime to advance to the “Big House,” built a 14-point lead headed into the fourth quarter thanks in part to Hattiesburg’s combined seven points in quarters two and three.
The Tigers’ 24-point fourth quarter fell just short of a comeback and their season ended after three straight road victories to advance to Jackson.
“They had to make their niche in the program and they made their niche last week and I was proud of them on that part,” said Hattiesburg head coach Ernie Watson, referring to the Tigers’ 62-61 win at Pascagoula. “We didn’t win the division tournament but for them to go on the road three days straight because of the weather and COVID and everything else - this has been a trying season. But I’m proud of them. They turned the corner at the right time and they started listening. It just didn’t fall for us tonight. It wasn’t meant for us to be.”
Keithean Brooks scored a game-high 19 points to lead Lake Cormorant. Princeton Edwards led Hattiesburg with 14 points while Malik Walker added 12 points.
