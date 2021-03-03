Hattiesburg falls in 5A semifinals

“They had to make their niche in the program and they made their niche last week and I was proud of them on that part,” said Hattiesburg head coach Ernie Watson, referring to the Tigers’ 62-61 win at Pascagoula. “We didn’t win the division tournament but for them to go on the road three days straight because of the weather and COVID and everything else - this has been a trying season. But I’m proud of them. They turned the corner at the right time and they started listening. It just didn’t fall for us tonight. It wasn’t meant for us to be.”