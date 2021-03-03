Couple killed in early morning house fire in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning fire destroyed a home in Petal early Wednesday morning, along with claiming the lives of a husband and wife.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said 65-year-old Stephen Rogers and 72-year-old Anne Marie Rogers were killed in the blaze.
According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, firefighters received the call around 3 a.m. to a fully involved house fire on Red Fern Trail, off of U.S. Highway 42.
The house is a total loss, according to Hendry. The homes on either side of the house also had minor damage from radiant heat.
Hendry said the cause of the fire is being investigated.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.