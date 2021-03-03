Nice weather Thursday with highs around 70

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Plenty of sunshine this afternoon will leave the area clear tonight. Some fog may try to sneak in before midnight, but the air should be too dry for the fog to be very thick. It also won’t stick around long if it does develop.
Thursday will be nice with highs around 70. No real threat for rain.
Friday, the next system will dive across the region and offer another shot for some light rain. Any rain that does fall will develop after 3 p.m. and is most likely to occur overnight and into Saturday morning. Highs will be around 65 to 70.
Then this weekend looks drier again with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. It should be a fantastic weekend to be out and about.
Next week, the mild and drier weather continues with highs around 70 and no threat for rain until Thursday or Friday of next week. That may bring with it a chance for storms and severe weather, but it is a bit too early to know for sure.
