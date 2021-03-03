Bulldogs’ second-half comeback comes up just short

“The expectations are very high,” said Bay Springs head coach Corey Mackey, who led the Bulldogs to the 2019 state title. “We go into every year expecting to win state and we always talk about when we start, if we have to lose we want to lose in the state tournament. Right now, they are in there with their heads down and hurting, but that’s the good thing about being a young team. That feeling that they have now, they are not going to want that feeling anymore.”