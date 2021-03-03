Bulldogs’ second-half comeback comes up just short

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - It took 26 games and an extra period of play to finally take down Bay Springs.
The Bulldogs’ first loss of the season came in the class 2A semifinals in a hard-fought, 70-61 defeat to Coahoma County.
Bay Springs stormed back from an 11-point halftime deficit to force overtime with the defending champion Red Panthers. A string of steals and big-time free throws brought the Bulldogs within reach before Chad Jones’ 1-of-2 trip to the line tied things at 55-55 with less than tens seconds to play.
Jones would have an opportunity to win the game at the buzzer but his three-point attempt was just off the mark.
Coahoma County jumped out to an early six point lead in the extra period, outscoring the Bulldogs 15-6 to spoil their fifth straight trip to Jackson.
“The expectations are very high,” said Bay Springs head coach Corey Mackey, who led the Bulldogs to the 2019 state title. “We go into every year expecting to win state and we always talk about when we start, if we have to lose we want to lose in the state tournament. Right now, they are in there with their heads down and hurting, but that’s the good thing about being a young team. That feeling that they have now, they are not going to want that feeling anymore.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.