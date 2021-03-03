Missing 10-year-old in Texas Amber Alert found safe, father charged with murder

CARROLLTON, Texas (KOSA) - 10-year-old Rosemary Singer has been found safe, police said.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after she was reported missing and police discovered her mother had been killed overnight.
Authorities say that Rosemary was with her father, 35-year-old Ronald Singer.
Ronald Singer has been charged with murder, according to the Carrollton Police Department.
The Dallas Police Department and the Red Oak Police Department assisted in the investigation.
