Rep. Steven Palazzo accused of 3 ethics violations, according to findings detailed in report

The report issued March 1, 2021, detailed the findings of the OCE, saying they found evidence that Palazzo used campaign funds to maintain his personal riverfront property and to improve the marketability and condition of that property in anticipation of sale. Additionally, former congressional staff members told the OCE, and documents reviewed by the OCE suggested, that Palazzo may have asked official staffers to perform campaign work and personal errands during the congressional workday. Finally, the OCE found evidence that Rep. Palazzo may have used his official position and congressional resources to contact the Assistant Secretary of the Navy in order to assist his brother’s efforts to reenlist in the military.