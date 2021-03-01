USM drops series finale to UConn, 10-7

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Sunday, there would be no game-winning rally or shut-down pitching performance in the late innings for the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team.
For a third consecutive day, the University of Connecticut outhit the Golden Eagles and the Huskies took advantage of three USM errors to claim a 10-7 victory in the weekend series finale at Pete Taylor Park.
Reggie Crawford led a 12-hit UConn offense with a double and two home runs, driving in six runs and scoring twice.
The Huskies (2-4) collected 36 hits against USM pitching over the three-game series, but dropped a pair of one-run decisions in the opening two games.
Sunday, USM (4-3) managed just five hits, but four went for extra bases and got the Golden Eagles back in the ballgame after they had fallen behind 7-0 after 5 1/2 innings.
Dustin Dickerson’s first home run of the season, a solo shot to left field, got USM on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Charlie Fischer led off the seventh inning with a solo home run, his first of the season, and Christopher Sargent doubled.
Reece Ewing followed with a home run, his first of the season, a two-run blast that cut UConn’s lead to 7-4.
Consecutive errors by the Huskies would put Golden Eagles on first and third, and with one out, Dickerson’s sacrifice fly would get USM within two runs.
But UConn added three runs in the top of the eighth inning, two coming around on Erick Stock’s single up the middle, to push the lead back out to five runs.
USM got two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth, couldn’t mount a threat in the ninth as UConn held on the win.
USM senior Walker Powell (0-1) threw three scoreless innings in his season debut, but then gave up Crawford’s two-run homer in the fourth and then a run-scoring double by Pat Winkel and Crawford’s three-run homer in the fifth.
All told, Powell allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings, including three doubles and two home runs. He walked none, struck out five.
UConn starter Austin Peterson (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits in six innings. He walk;ed one, struck out eight.
Four UConn pitchers issued just three walks Sunday..
USM will travel to Pearl to take on Mississippi State University at 6 p.m. Tuesday before heading to Jacksonville State University for a three-game weekend series.
