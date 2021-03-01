Parklets coming soon to Downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and The Porter restaurant are partnering to get ideas together on how to bring new public seating platforms to the downtown area.
Parklets are public seating platforms that convert curbside parking spots into spaces that people can use for social gatherings and it will allow for businesses to have outdoor seating to continue social distancing during COVID-19.
“Just having some more space where people can spread out especially with COVID and everything else going on,” said Roy Windham, owner of The Porter. “Still dealing with that and wanting to make sure we provide space that is comfortable with all kinds of people that want to come out and enjoy a good public experience.”
No official dates have been set on when residents could see the new parklets.
