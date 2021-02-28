Turbine transport prompts road closures in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some roads are being closed in and around downtown Hattiesburg this weekend because Hattiesburg Police are assisting in the transport of a large turbine.
The movement of the equipment is scheduled to begin Sunday at 7 a.m. and will feature rolling closures on a route from Cypress Avenue to East Front Street, according to Hattiesburg city officials.
Saturday, a portion of West Pine Street, between Hemphill Street and Hardy Street, was shut down, to allow the transport company to make temporary accommodations for the move.
Hattiesburg officials say everything should be wrapped up by 8 p.m. Sunday.
