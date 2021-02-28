Turbine transport prompts road closures in downtown Hattiesburg

By Charles Herrington | February 27, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 8:07 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some roads are being closed in and around downtown Hattiesburg this weekend because Hattiesburg Police are assisting in the transport of a large turbine.

The movement of the equipment is scheduled to begin Sunday at 7 a.m. and will feature rolling closures on a route from Cypress Avenue to East Front Street, according to Hattiesburg city officials.

Hattiesburg officials say everything should be wrapped up by 8 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday, a portion of West Pine Street, between Hemphill Street and Hardy Street, was shut down, to allow the transport company to make temporary accommodations for the move.

