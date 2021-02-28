Overnight showers expected Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight look for a 20 percent chance for showers with lows in the mid-60s.
On Monday look for a 50 percent chance for showers with highs in the lower 70s. Rain is expected to become likely Monday night with lows in the upper 40s. The chance for rain is 70 percent.
For Tuesday expect cooler conditions with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60. The chance for rain is 70 percent. Tuesday night, look for a 50 percent chance for light rain with lows in the lower 40s.
On Wednesday expect skies to become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Mostly clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Friday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Sunny skies are expected on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid-60s and lows around 40.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.
