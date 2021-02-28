New improvements come to Tatum Park Tennis Complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tatum Park’s tennis courts see new improvements as a part of eighteen projects that are being funded by a sales tax that was passed last year.
The City of Hattiesburg promised to fund the improvements with the 1 Cent Parks and Recreational sales tax that was passed back in 2019.
Improvements finished just in time for the South Mississippi Singles League Invitational which is happening at the tennis complex Saturday and Sunday.
“We finished the lighting improvements last year. It was about $80,000 to upgrade the lighting of these courts and then we replaced all of the windscreens, which are about another $40,000. We just finished this week,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.
“Just want to thank the city for the improvements that they have done out here. The players out here love it,” said Greg Butler, Tatum Park Tennis Coordinator. “We have a tournament with people from Jackson South going on now with about a hundred people in it. And they are loving the facility.”
Barker says more improvements will come as they look into how they can advance the facilities for the community.
