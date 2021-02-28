MSDH: Mississippi sees another 704 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 700 new daily COVID-19 cases across the state in the latest daily count.
MSDH reported 704 additional cases Saturday statewide and 12 new deaths.
Nine deaths were reported between Feb. 23-Feb. 27, including one in Covington County. Another three deaths were discovered through a review of death certificates between Feb. 4-Feb. 22.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 294,795 and 6,681 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 31,923 COVID-19 cases and 639 deaths have been reported since March 2020:
- Covington: 2,488 cases, 79 deaths
- Forrest: 7,204 cases, 136 deaths
- Jasper: 2,132 cases, 45 deaths
- Jones: 7,945cases, 146 deaths
- Lamar: 5,876 cases, 80 deaths
- Marion: 2,525 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,216 cases, 34 deaths
- Wayne: 2,537 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 273,437 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 2,425,853 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
