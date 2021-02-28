Laurel veterans museum to reopen to public

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel is about to reopen its doors to the public.
It will open again on Wednesday, March 3.
It closed in mid-January after some museum volunteers tested positive for COVID-19, but some private tours were still allowed.
The museum will now be open Wednesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Museum CEO and Board of Directors President Larry Callahan says all proper procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be followed, including the wearing of masks.
The museum, on Hillcrest Drive, has been open for about 15 years.
