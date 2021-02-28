Jeff Davis Co. community remembers Cindy Daley

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MISS. (WDAM) - A horrible car accident shook the county of Jefferson Davis when it took the life of one of their most beloved.
Cindy Daley was known in her community as “Aunt Cindy” and her life was tragically taken from them on the morning of Feb. 6. She was killed in a car accident while on her way to do what she loved to do, care for others.
“Miss Daley had a big heart, she loved everyone,” said her long-time best friend and colleague Dr. Subrina Mason.
The memory that Daley leaves behind will not be easily replaced in the eyes of the community.
“She was a legend of Jefferson Davis County. We love ‘Aunt Cindy’ and this community is going to miss her,” said Melanie Jackson.
Daley was the Director of food services for the Jefferson Davis County School District for eight years.
Even though the pandemic, Daley never stopped caring about the well-fair of the children. She kept the meals going even while school days were fully virtual.
“Her whole day was filled around making sure those meals got delivered,” said Mason.
Dr. Jason McLeod, who was also a long-time friend and colleague, spoke about Daley’s character.
“Miss Cindy Daley was number one, a diamond in the field of education,” said McLeod. “She had a heart of gold. She served our community and each child as if they were her own. She was the foster mother to 1,300 children in Jefferson Davis County, and anyone that was connected to those children. She was as loving and supportive to them as she was her own family.”
Just two weeks prior to her death, Daley was named “Parent of the Year” at Jefferson Davis County High School for the dedicated involvement she played in her 15-year-old son Jaxson Skinner’s education.
Daley’s daughter, Jade Graves, remembers the emotional moment when her mother learned that she had been chosen for this esteemed honor.
“So when they got off the phone, and I asked her what’s going on and she said, she started crying and she said that they had just selected her to be ‘Parent of the Year.’ She just didn’t expect it,” said Graves.
Daley may not have expected it, but her children, friends and colleagues were not surprised because of the unwavering support she gave her children on a daily basis.
Daley’s children meant the world to her according to Mason.
“She was so excited. That was probably the highlight of her life,” said Mason.
“Me and my younger brother, Jaxson, were adopted by our ‘Aunt Cindy,’ and from that point on, we have always lived with her. She was our mother, literally,” said Graves. “She was the best mother you could have asked for.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.