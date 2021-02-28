Hattiesburg Zoo hosting 4th annual Renaissance Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is welcoming Spring by hosting an annual celebration of European art and culture from the 14th-17th centuries.
The zoo is holding its 4th Renaissance Festival.
It’s featuring all sorts of displays, crafting, animal encounters and lots of live-action role players.
“We have little butter-making stations, we have an apothecary, where people can learn about plants and how they’re used for remedies, archery, we also have live-action role-players here,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of education, conservation and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
“I love the costumes, I love the history, I love the lore, and it’s really nice to be out with all these people and getting to show everybody what it’s like,” said Ari Gage, one of the role players at the festival.
“I went to Asia (exhibit) and it was amazing, I love the tiger, it was cool, pretty cool,” said Emya Hartfield, a visitor at the zoo.
The renaissance festival continues Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
