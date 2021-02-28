Four local schools punch tickets to the “Big House”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - History was made at Oak Grove High School on Saturday night when the Warriors punched their first ticket to the “Big House.”
Oak Grove took down Gulfport 55-40 to advance to the school’s first “Final Four” appearance in Jackson’s Mississippi Coliseum.
“This moment, to do it here on this court, to work so hard to get here,” said Oak Grove head coach LaRon Brumfield. “With all the things that we’ve gone through. Not just this year but over the years, losing these games. To be able to finally get over the hump, it feels really, really good.”
“We’ve got two more,” said Oak Grove senior guard Jay Barnes. “We can’t get complacent. We just keep grinding, keep working hard we’re going to be sizing up our ring fingers.”
Joining the Warriors in Jackson are local schools Hattiesburg High, Bay Springs and the Laurel girls. Here’s a look at all the boys basketball scores from Saturday’s third-round action:
- Oak Grove (55) Gulfport (40)
- Hattiesburg (62) Pascagoula (61)
- Bay Springs (68) East Marion (63)
- St. Andrew’s (71) Jefferson Davis County (52)
- Kemper County (70) Tylertown (52)
- McEvans (78) Stringer (33)
Here’s a look at Tuesday and Wednesday’s semifinal schedule at the Mississippi Coliseum:
Tuesday
- 12 p.m. – Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County (boys)
- 4 p.m. – Neshoba Central vs. Laurel (girls)
- 7 p.m. – Lake Cormorant vs. Hattiesburg (boys)
Wednesday
- 8:30 p.m. – Starkville vs. Oak Grove (boys)
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.