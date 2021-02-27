William Carey pounds Southeastern Baptist, 24-5

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) – The William Carey University baseball team put on an offensive clinic in its 24-5 victory over Southeastern Baptist College, Friday night at Wooten-Legion Field.
The Crusaders (6-2) scored in all seven innings and collected 24 hits, including six homers, including two each by right fielder Chris Williams and center fielder Blake Freeman.
Williams finished with two home runs and a double, drove in eight runs and scored three times. Freeman drove in four runs and scored twice.
Freeman led off the game with a home run to center field in the first inning and added a three-run blast in the second inning.
A two-run shot to right by first baseman Jake Lycette and RBI doubles by Williams and left fielder Jordan Blackmon would make it 8-0 after three innings.
The home runs kept coming.
Pitcher Sloan Dieter and Williams each hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning. The Crusaders would make it 17-0 in fifth, plating three runs on four hits.
In the sixth inning, WCU would score six runs, highlighted by Williams’ grand slam to left field. Carey would add another run in the seventh for the final margin.
Eight Crusaders ended the night with two or more hits. Dieter hit a home run, double and single with five RBIs and two runs scored, while second baseman Jay Johnston went 3-for-3 with a triple and two singles and three runs scored.
Lycette hit a home run and single, scored twice and drove in two runs, third baseman R. J. Stinson was 3-of-5 with two runs scored and shortstop Jordan Szush went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Blackmon, Patrick Lee and Caleb Lamb each had a double while designated hitter Ivey Dawson drove in two runs and scored one.
Dieter picked up the win, allowing just ne hit over four shutout innings. He walked one, struck out three.
Southeastern was limited to five hits, with second baseman William LaRocca leading the way with a double and a walk and a RBI.
First baseman Garrett West had a single and RBI, Left fielder Robinson Deontay singled and scored a run and third baseman Zane Gilpin reached base twice in a single and walk.
Catcher John Sullivan and Kaleb Gilmer each walked and scored a run.
Noah Hillman took the loss, allowing eight runs on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings. He walked two.
WCU is back in action at 3 p.m. Friday when it hosts Central Baptist College at Milton Wheeler Field.
