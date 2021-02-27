Waynesboro-Wayne County Library to hold Read Across America drive-thru event

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - March is celebrated as National Reading Month to motivate people of all ages to read every day.
To kick off the celebration, the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library will hold a Read Across America Day drive-thru event giving away backpacks and school supplies.
It will be held in front of the library on Tuesday, March 2 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
March 2 also happens to be the birthday for one of America’s most beloved authors of all time – Dr. Seuss.
