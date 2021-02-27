Road closures announced for Hub City weekend turbine transport

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department will be assisting in a large turbine transport through Downtown Hattiesburg this weekend.
According to City of Hattiesburg Chief Communications Officer Samantha McCain, several road changes will be made because of the nature of the transport in order to help it take place as safely and swiftly as possible.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, West Pine Street, between Hemphill and Hardy Streets, will close at 7 a.m. for the third-party to make temporary road changes for the transport. The street will be reopened on Sunday, Feb. 27 when the transport is finished.
The transport will start at 7 a.m. Sunday and rolling closures will accompany it along the route in the following order:
- Cypress Avenue
- Edwards Street
- James St. Hall Avenue
- 6th Avenue
- West Pine Street/West Pine Street (wrong way)
- Mobile Street
- East Front Street
The transport is estimated to be done by 8 p.m. Sunday.
All motorists in the area or anyone who is preparing to travel in the area is advised to make alternate plans if necessary.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.