Prayers encouraged for Copiah Co. sheriff diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi sheriff’s office is encouraging prayers be sent for one of their own.
According to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Sheriff Percy Calhoun was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer of the liver, stomach and esophagus.
In addition to prayers, the police force is also accepting donations towards Calhoun’s medical expenses.
“Percy has served this county with pride and now it’s our opportunity to show him some support,” the post reads.
If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.).
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.