Patchy overnight fog to develop in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight you can expect some patchy fog in the Pine Belt with lows in the mid-60s.
During the day on Sunday look for mostly cloudy skies and rather warm temperatures with highs in the lower 80s. We do have a 20 percent chance for a stray shower as well. There is a 50 percent chance for showers after midnight Sunday night with lows again in the mid-60s.
On Monday look for a 70 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night there is a good chance for showers with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. The chance for rain is 70 percent.
Tuesday looks to be cooler with a good chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the 50s. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday morning before becoming partly cloudy during the day. Highs are expected in the lower 60s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 40s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. There is a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday night. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with highs in the upper 60s. There is a 50 percent chance for showers as well.
Lows will dip again into the upper 40s Friday night with a 40 percent chance for showers. Becoming mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid-60s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.