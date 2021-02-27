Leadership Jones County luncheon held Friday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Leadership Jones County class of 2019-2020 held a belated celebration luncheon Friday.
The luncheon was to conclude their program year, which was cut short by the pandemic last March. The organization unites existing and emerging leaders in the community to help develop their skills and sense of commitment to communities in Jones County.
Many public improvement projects would not be possible without the dedication and determination from these civic-minded leaders.
Guest speaker for the reunion luncheon was Terrell Knight, vice president of government sales and economic development for C Spire.
“We were able to hear some things that they were interested in,” said Sandy Holified, director of the leadership program. “We let them set the schedule and set the agenda for the program, so they were able to do a lot of things that they wanted to do during the program. Most of them did not know each other when they came together at the first of the year, so it was just another bonding opportunity for them to make a new network of friends.”
