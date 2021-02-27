Hattiesburg Clinic hosts 2nd annual free colon cancer screening event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 20 patients received a colon cancer screening Saturday at Hattiesburg Clinic.
The event was special, as screenings were provided to patients free of charge that otherwise cannot afford the test.
Officials say Hattiesburg Clinic worked with area primary care physicians to find patients in need.
“We wanted to be able to provide this service to people who would not be able to have access to it, otherwise because we know that the data shows us that colonoscopy exams reduce the risk of colon cancer and colon cancer death by up to 90 percent,” said Michael A. Goebel, MD, gastroenterologist, Hattiesburg Clinic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.
“We know like with all cancers the importance of catching cancer and cancer lesions early is essential to being able to limit complications and an effort to reduce surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and other things that are part of the treatment issues we run into with more advanced disease,” said Goebel.
And, officials say age is a factor.
“We know that the risk of polyps, pre-cancer lesions inside the colon and colon cancer itself increases with age,” said Goebel. “There has been recent data and studies out there to suggest screening even prior to age 50, but ideally, we would screen patients at 45 because we are seeing pre-cancerous polyps and colon cancer occur in the younger population.”
According to officials, Saturday’s event brings over $100,000 in resources together.
For more information, contact Hattiesburg Clinic Gastroenterology at (601)-268-5680 or click here.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.