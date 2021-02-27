Coast Coliseum sees ticket sales soar as Crawfish Music Festival crawls closer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Employees at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum are seeing a surge in Crawfish Music Festival ticket sales as COVID-19 has forced patience and created loads of pent-up demand.
Just over a month remains before carnival rides, country music, and crawfish return to the Coast Coliseum.
”Pre-sale and the early part of the on-sale today has certainly exceeded our expectations,” said Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell.
The Coast Coliseum team didn’t know what to expect after last year’s cancellation, but they believe a strong lineup and new safety measures could go a long way in getting people to return.
”You know the fact that we missed last year due to COVID, the only time we have ever missed the festival in its 28 years of existence. It was like ok, I think it is time to give it a new look. We’re going to try some things a little bit different. I couldn’t be more excited to have this event happening now that we know the demand for the event is definitely there,” he said.
Only 2,000 tickets will be sold per day. For context, the festival has had 13,000 tickets sold for previous festival shows. Those who attend the concerts will encounter socially distanced seating. The whole event takes place outside, and sanitation stations will be scattered across the property, all while state health officers work to vaccinate the public north of the coliseum.
”It is kind of ironic that we will be doing a major music festival, probably the first of its kind in South Mississippi, for sure during the pandemic. At the same time, we’re vaccinating against the pandemic in the northeast quadrant of the campus. I couldn’t be any prouder of the fact that we are able to facilitate the vaccinations,” he said.
McDonnell is hopeful the restrictions are lessened and that more seating will become available because, at the current rate, the tickets won’t last long.
