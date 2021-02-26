William Carey spring enrollment increases 15%

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University announced Friday that spring enrollment has increased 15% since last year.
William Carey posted a total enrollment of 4,742 students at its Hattiesburg, Tradition and Baton Rouge campuses – 668 students more than last spring.
“I am thrilled at the steady increase in our enrollment. In recent years, we have stressed programs that lead directly to employment and I believe our efforts are having success. I commend all faculty and staff members who have worked hard to make this happen,” WCU President Dr. Tommy King said in a news release.
Students returned to campus on Feb. 22. Courses will be conducted by small in-person classes, online classes and hybrid classes.
The Winters School of Music, the College of Osteopathic Medicine and the School of Pharmacy all showed growth from last spring.
The School of Education had the largest increase with almost 34% more students than last spring.
“The increase in enrollment is encouraging! Our enrollment reflects students preparing to become teachers or current educators pursuing an advanced degree to increase their knowledge, which will ultimately benefit teacher quality in K-12 classrooms,” said Dr. Teresa Poole, dean of the WCU School of Education.
William Carey also posted record increases in enrollment for both the summer and fall semesters.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.