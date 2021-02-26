Warm and cloudy Friday with some sun in afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cloudy and warm with temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we could see some peeks of sunshine later this afternoon. Highs soar into the upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out today, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.