Warm and cloudy Friday with some sun in afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cloudy and warm with temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we could see some peeks of sunshine later this afternoon. Highs soar into the upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out today, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.
This weekend will be warm as highs top out into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a few stray showers can’t be ruled out.
A front will move through on Monday and Tuesday, giving us a good chance of T-Storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
