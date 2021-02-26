Sacred Heart teacher celebrates win against cancer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ms. Cindy Hixson, a first-grade teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020.
Almost a year and a month later, Hixson is now cancer-free. The day after her last chemotherapy treatment, the entire school surprised her with a victory celebration.
“It was overwhelming,” Hixson said. “You could just feel the love and the strength coming from everybody. It was like nothing I ever knew. It was just an incredible sense of family. There’s no way I could have done it if they weren’t all behind me.”
Cancer never stopped Hixon from teaching. Even during a pandemic, she continued to show up for her students. Her strength and dedication have inspired many of her colleagues.
“I’ve seen her go through a lot over the years, but this was just one more thing she conquered, I mean, she went through it like a champ, she’s amazing,” Cris Silvestain, a Kindergarten assistant at Sacred Heart said.
In addition to teachers, Hixon says parents and students also showed their support during her battle with cancer.
“It was prayers, it was cards, it was food, and on the days that I came in, they were very cautious not to touch for fear of causing me any pain,” Hixson said.
“I was really happy that she beat cancer and that she fights it greatly because some people die from cancer and I was scared that she might, but I’m glad that she’s still,” Samantha Quigley, a second-grade student at Sacred Heart said.
Hixson thanks everyone for their help, their words of encouragement and for simply being there for her through it all.
“Thank you is just the bare minimum of what I can say for their faith in me and their love and their prayers, and it was very humbling,” Hixson said.
Hixson’s last treatment of chemotherapy was February 11, a date she says she will never forget.
