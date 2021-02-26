120 Northeast Perry County Utility Association customers under boil water notice

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 customers who get their water from the Northeast Perry County Utility Association are under a boil water advisory.
The utility said 120 customers have been placed under the advisory because of a water main break.
The advisory is in effect for the following areas:
- Camp 8 Road south of water plant
- Will Best Road
- Reuben Burnette Road
- Herbert Ray Edwards Road
- All of Highway 42 east of Camp 8 Road
- All Roads intersecting Highway 42 East
- Rube Rich Road
- Murdock Smith Road
- Otho Sellers Road
- Brewer Church Road
- Smith Road
- Scarbrough Drive
- Northern end of Gaines Creek Brewer Road
Residents are recommended to boil all water for one minute before it is consumed.
The Mississippi State Department of Health recommends the following checklist to ensure safe water use:
DO NOT
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
DO
- Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
