731 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported in Miss. Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 293,500.
MSDH reported 731 COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 293,542 cases and 6,638 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it comes from Jones County.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 31,784 COVID-19 cases and 637 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,482 cases, 78 deaths
- Forrest: 7,159 cases, 136 deaths
- Jasper: 2,127 cases, 44 deaths
- Jones: 7,914 cases, 146 deaths
- Lamar: 5,858 cases, 80 deaths
- Marion: 2,515 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,214 cases, 34 deaths
- Wayne: 2,515 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 273,437 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,425,853 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.