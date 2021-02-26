New career closet to offer free professional clothing for USM students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the University of Southern Mississippi will soon have a new place to go on campus to get clothes that can be used for job or internship interviews.
And they can get that clothing for free.
Seymour’s Career Closet will offer used men’s and women’s business-style clothing to students, free of charge.
All that will be required will be a student ID.
It will be located on the first floor of Bolton Hall and will open next month by appointment only.
Plans are to eventually have regular hours of operation.
Donation boxes have been set up around campus this semester and organizers of the Career Closet say they’ve received many items.
You can donate to the facility through USM’s Office of Sustainability.
