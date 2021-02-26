Miss. getting $5.62M grant to improve health, education responses in pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (WLBT) - Mississippi is getting a great big grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The $5.26 million grant, funded through the CARES Act, is expected to improve health and education responses to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Here is the breakdown of how the rural development grant will be divvied up:
Delta Regional Medical Center, Greenville – $995,958 to support telemedicine services from 15 sites in Washington, Issaquena, Humphreys, and Sharkey counties, and will use the Center’s Greenville and Arcola facilities as network hubs connecting six schools, a community health clinic, a skilled nursing facility, and other sites.
Mississippi Authority for Educational Television, Jackson – $936,228 to support adding capacity and schools to the Authority’s Digital Education Network distance learning technologies through hub sites in Hinds and Bolivar counties and end-user sites in 15 counties.
Mississippi Board of Nursing, Ridgeland – $879,163 to support the expansion of the Board’s distance learning network to 23 higher education campuses in 19 counties to enable remote medical education and training.
University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson – $868,690 to support new telemedicine carts and platform software to upgrade capabilities at 20 hospitals in 17 Mississippi counties.
Calhoun County School District, Pittsboro – $442,325 to support the installation of teleconferencing equipment at eight schools and the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center. This project also involves partnerships with Northwest Mississippi Community College, Base Camp Coding Academy, and Communicare.
Mississippi State University, Starkville – $421,350 to support access to distance learning through the RELIANT (Reliable Internet Access for Networked Telecommunications) project, which involves 89 sites in all 82 Mississippi counties.
University of Mississippi, Oxford – $334,112 to support, in partnership with community colleges, the development, and deployment of virtual centers to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, and to improve access by rural residents in 27 counties to resources offered by local, state, and federal entities and non-profits.
Mid-Delta Durable Medical Equipment, Inc., Belzoni – $182,653 to support the installation of interactive distance learning equipment for caregivers who are providing end-of-life care for rural residents. In partnership with Mississippi Valley State University and Aaron E. Henry Community Health Centers, Inc., this project would benefit rural residents in Humphreys, Bolivar, Coahoma, and Leflore counties.
Lincoln-Lawrence-Franklin Regional Library, Brookhaven – $127,492 to support the installation of permanent distance learning training labs in four libraries in Lincoln, Lawrence, and Franklin counties. This project involves partnerships with the Mississippi Library Commission, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and King’s Daughters Medical Center.
North Panola School District, Sardis – $78,735 to support the installation of distance learning carts at North Panola High School and North Panola Career Technical Education in order to enable the Northwest Mississippi Community College and other entities to deliver courses, content, and training.
