Man injured during Thursday night rollover crash in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was injured Thursday night after his vehicle rolled over into a ditch during a single-vehicle crash in the Soso community.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on State Route 533, just north of Soso, around 10:59 p.m.
A deer in the roadway was reported as a reason for the crash.
When the first team of firefighters arrived, they found the four-door Chevrolet vehicle on its side, with the driver trapped inside.
Firefighters immediately started emergency medical care, along with extrication efforts that were completed just over 30 minutes after the wreck happened.
The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the vehicle took major damage.
No other injuries were reported.
Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, as well as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
