Man gets two life sentences for raping children in 2020 home invasion

District Attorney Bramlett said in a press release Friday, “I am thankful for the prompt response and hard work of the Pearl Police Department, the Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, the Mississippi Crime Lab, and the Safe Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Because of their efforts on this case, we were able to avoid having a trial where these victims would have to relive this terrible trauma on the witness stand. Keith Reeder will spend the rest of his life in prison for his actions, which is where he belongs.”