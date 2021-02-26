Lady Bobcats pick up wins over nationally-ranked foes

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ With COVID-19 issues short-circuiting the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference schedule, Jones College women’s basketball team, decided to test itself outside of league play.
The result: The No. 5 Lady Bobcats picked up a pair of wins over nationally-ranked opponents in a six-day span.
Jones guard Daisha Bradford scored 21 points and three other Lady Bobcats scored 10 points or more last week as Jones held off No. 8 Shelton State Community College, 69-66, at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
Wednesday, Bradford filled up the stat sheet again, scoring 21 points to go along with six rebounds, six steals and three assists as Jones (8-0) went on the road and walloped No. 2 South Georgia Tech, 69-57, at The Hangar in Americus, Ga.
Jones 69, Shelton State 66
The Lady Bobcats led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter and still maintained a 12-point lead heading into the final period.
But the Lady Bucs (8-3) rallied, pulling within 65-61 in the final minute of the game.
Jayla Alexander’s two free throws with 33 seconds left put Jones up 67-61, but Shelton State’s Kirby DeBoard hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds showing to cut the Lady Bobcats’ lead to 67-64.
After a timeout, Jones got the ball in bounds to Bradford, who was immediately fouled. She made both free throws with 17 seconds left to make put Jones ahead 69-64.
The Lady Bucs misfired on a couple of 3-pointers before Thaniya Marks made a shot in the lane as time expired to account for the final margin.
Jakayla Johnson had 13 points for the Lady Bobcats, while Alexander and Endia Holliday of South Jones High School added 10 points each.
Holliday and Kyjai Miles each had eight rebounds for Jones and Alexander had seven. Alexander had four assists and Bradford finished with four steals.
DeBoard scored a game-high 23 points for Shelton State. Marks had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Connie Clarke added 13 points.
Bradford was named MACCC Player of the Week for the third time this season an effort against Shelton State that also included five rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists.
Jones College 69, South George Tech 57
Jones jumped out to an 11-0 lead and led 17-5 after the first quarter.
The Lady Jets fought back to within 30-29 at halftime, but the Lady Bobcats extended the margin back to 55-42 after three quarters. Tech never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Jayla Alexander had 18 points and Johnson added 15. Kyjai Miles pulled down 11 rebounds.
The Lady Bobcats, who have won 21 of their last 22 regular season games are scheduled to host East Central Community College at 6 p.m. on March 1. The game will air on JCJC.TV.
