Forrest Co. man arrested on felony child abuse charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were able to take a man into custody on felony child abuse charges in Forrest County Thursday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and police department officers arrested 43-year-old Jason Brady, of Forrest County at the Red Roof Inn in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49.
Metro Narcotics and deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.
Brady was wanted for felony child abuse through Forrest County in connection to an incident that happened earlier this week.
Brady was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
