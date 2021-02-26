Engineers help serve the Pine Belt behind the scenes of projects

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday wraps up this year’s National Engineers Week. Engineers are often the people behind projects and work that people benefit from and use every day.
Jeremiah Seal, manager of Engineering Services at Southern Pine Electric, says his team does a lot of planning for putting up power lines – and so much more.
“It’s not just doing poles and lines and math and calculations. There’s also some technology that’s involved as well,” Seal said. “This department touches a lot of things. Anywhere from if you call in an outage – the after-hours dispatch – that’s all an engineering function.”
He says his department works hard to build infrastructure and connect crews to areas in need.
“I have a job, the system engineer has a job, you know the substation guys have a job,” Seal said. “So we don’t tackle it all just one person doing everything. It is divided by several different people and several different groups within the engineering department. Engineers really are the wizard behind the curtain”.”
In Hattiesburg, City Engineer Lamar Rutland says he also does different jobs depending on the day.
“We stay very busy,” Rutland said. “You know, as an engineer one of our number one duties is to protect the public safety and welfare. So as for where we’re standing right here, there’s some days where we go out and we inspect a bridge and we say, ‘OK, we have to close the road down.’ That’s not some of the pretty things people see as engineers, not some of the fun stuff.”
Rutland said he loves his job and serving the city for a few reasons.
”As a city engineer, I get to work with a lot of local experts and get real detailed into so very interesting projects,” Rutland said. “We’ve been working on the Gordon’s Creek project that we just announced yesterday for an excess of two years. We’ll start anywhere from an idea and bring it all the way through with set-up plans and specs so people can bid on it through construction.”
Both men say they found their interest in engineering through school and encourage young people interested in the field to try out a few internships or jobs so they can find the right engineering fit.
