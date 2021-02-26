Commissioner Gipson announces plans for socially distanced Mississippi Mudbug Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson is hinting at a crawfish festival this spring.
According to a Facebook post on Thursday, Gipson said plans are in the works for an outdoor, socially distanced “Genuine Mississippi Mudbug Festival.”
“We also want you to bring your best crawfish recipes for our statewide Mississippi Crawdad Cooking Contest,” Gipson wrote. “Stay tuned for the details, coming soon!”
The festival would be hosted at the State Fairgrounds in Jackson this April.
The pandemic also didn’t stop the Mississippi State Fair from taking place last fall which was extended by four days due to bad weather.
